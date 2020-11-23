Murray registered 49 rushing yards on 12 carries, catching both of his targets for 36 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 win against the Falcons.

Murray was just one carry behind Alvin Kamara's total of 13, though it was Kamara who had the lone RB rushing touchdown for New Orleans in Week 11. A 25-yard reception boosted Murray's day, but it's notable that first-time starting quarterback Taysom Hill had two separate rushing TDs from inside the 10-yard line. Hill's ability to punch the ball in from short yardage has potential to mitigate Murray's goal-line contributions in coming weeks. Nevertheless, Murray has still garnered double-digit touches in seven of his past eight games heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Broncos.