Saints' Latavius Murray: Breaks off 26-yard TD run
Murray ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on seven rush attempts during Sunday's 34-31 win against the Panthers.
The 29-year-old hammer did most of his damage early on, logging four of his seven carries and 44 of his 64 rushing yards during the first quarter. Of course, much of that production came on a single game-shifting play, as Murray's 26-yard TD run helped the Saints cap a successful seven-play opening drive. While his three-game spree of 17 combined receptions and 121 receiving yards between Weeks 6 and 8 appears to be a facade, given that he's only compiled four catches for 12 yards in three games since, Murray continues to churn out scores on the ground. He has four rushing TDs over his past five outings heading into a Week 13 matchup against Atlanta's middling rush defense.
