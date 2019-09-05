Saints' Latavius Murray: Bypasses injury report
Murray (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Saints' initial Week 1 injury report, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.
Murray missed practice and preseason Week 3 for an unknown reason, but it turned out to be a non-story in the end. Set to serve as the second piece in a backfield that employs Alvin Kamara, Murray should have a healthy dose of snaps on a weekly basis, like Mark Ingram received both of the past two seasons.
