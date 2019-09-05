Murray (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Saints' initial Week 1 injury report, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Murray missed practice and preseason Week 3 for an unknown reason, but it turned out to be a non-story in the end. Set to serve as the second piece in a backfield that employs Alvin Kamara, Murray should have a healthy dose of snaps on a weekly basis, like Mark Ingram received both of the past two seasons.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week