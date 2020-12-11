Murray (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Murray was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, before returning to full a session Friday. He's generally been more involved in the offense with Taysom Hill at quarterback, but Murray got just five carries and two targets in the Week 13 win over Atlanta.
