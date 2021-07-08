Murray believes he can continue to improve his efficiency, Sam Shannon of the Saints' official website reports.

Murray finished 2020 with his best numbers since his rookie season for yards per carry (4.5) and yards per target (6.8), producing 832 yards and five touchdowns on 169 touches. The workload was nearly identical to his first season in New Orleans, with Murray getting 11 fewer touches in one fewer game (he missed Week 17 in 2020). The 31-year-old running back then survived the Saints' offseason purge, despite carrying a non-guaranteed $2.95 million base salary in the third season of a four-year, $14.4 million contract. The Saints could still free up more than $2.3 million in cap space if Murray is released, but they'd likely have cut him in June if they were set on prioritizing the money over the player. While a poor training camp might put him in some danger, Murray currently appears set for a third straight season working behind superstar Alvin Kamara in the New Orleans backfield. Per usual, most of the fantasy appeal is based on what Murray might do if Kamara misses time, though it'll also depend on what the team's offense looks like with Jameis Winston and/or Taysom Hill replacing Drew Brees under center.