Murray rushed the ball 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings. He added one reception for eight yards.

Murray split touches evenly with Mark Ingram, in the absence of Alvin Kamara (ribs). Murray looked more impressive with the opportunity, highlighted by eight rushes of more than five yards. He also plunged into the end zone from one yard away to tally his first touchdown of the season. Murray has spent the majority of the campaign on the Saints' practice squad, though he could return to the active roster if Kamara remains out for a Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks.