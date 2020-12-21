Murray rushed four times for three yards and brought in two of three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 32-29 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Across his last three games, Murray has totaled just 18 touches for 53 yards from scrimmage, and usage has been a concern. Fantasy managers surely were happy to see him find the end zone against Kansas City when he took a 24-yard reception to the house early in the third quarter. Murray isn't seeing enough work to maintain consistent fantasy relevance, and he'll be tough to trust even in a favorable matchup with Minnesota in Week 16.
