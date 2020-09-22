Murray ran for 14 yards on three carries while hauling in both of his targets for 19 receiving yards during Monday's 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

The game script worked against Murray somewhat, as New Orleans fell into its first deficit at the 9:58 mark of the third quarter, and subsequently ducked into a two-possession disadvantage midway through the fourth quarter. Besides that, Alvin Kamara found himself in the midst of a magical night, racking up 79 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well as 95 receiving yards on a combined 22 offensive touches. Murray wasn't able to put forth a noteworthy performance against his former team, but now he lays focus on a Packers defense that has surrendered 4.9 yards per rush to opposing running backs through two weeks.