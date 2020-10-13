Murray rushed eight times for 34 yards and caught both his targets for 23 yards in Monday night's 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers.

Murray again helped New Orleans move the sticks, with Monday marking his fourth straight game with an average of more than 4.0 yards per carry. For good measure, the tailback also turned in a season high in receiving yards. Although he couldn't follow his two-touchdown performance in Week 4, Murray still topped 50 scrimmage yards for the third game in a row, bringing him into the Saints' bye week on the back of some decent success.