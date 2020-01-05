Murray rushed five times for 21 yards, adding a four-yard reception in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

After an 18-touch outing to close out the regular season, Murray took a backseat to Alvin Kamara in Sunday's overtime loss. He'll be back to play with Kamara at least one more year, and barring injury or suspension, Murray should see a primarily-backup role in the Saints' offense. Aside from two huge starts, Murray managed just 166 total yards and two total touchdowns in 14 regular-season games played.