Saints' Latavius Murray: Goes for 25 yards in Wild Card loss
Murray rushed five times for 21 yards, adding a four-yard reception in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
After an 18-touch outing to close out the regular season, Murray took a backseat to Alvin Kamara in Sunday's overtime loss. He'll be back to play with Kamara at least one more year, and barring injury or suspension, Murray should see a primarily-backup role in the Saints' offense. Aside from two huge starts, Murray managed just 166 total yards and two total touchdowns in 14 regular-season games played.
