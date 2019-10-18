Saints' Latavius Murray: Headed for busy afternoon
Murray is poised for a lead role in the Saints offense with Alvin Kamara (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
With only Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner behind him on the depth chart, Murray figures to take on the majority of Kamara's usual workload, albeit against a tough Chicago defense. The Bears have looked a bit more vulnerable this season, allowing Josh Jacobs to run for 123 yards and two touchdowns when star DE Akiem Hicks suffered a major elbow injury two weeks ago in London. Hicks is now on injured reserve, while the Saints have a healthy offensive line that consistently ranks among the best in the league. Murray and Michael Thomas will need to do the heavy lifting on offense with Kamara joined by Jared Cook (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) on the inactive list.
