Murray registered 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, adding one reception for two yards during Sunday's 31-3 win against the Broncos. He also fumbled once, but the loose ball was recovered by teammate James Hurst.
With a season-high 20 offensive touches Week 12, Murray has now carved out double-digit carries in three of his past four outings. Touchdowns have been coming in batches for the 30-year-old in 2020, as Sunday marked his second multi-TD game of the campaign. Murray also posted a pair of rushing TDs Week 4 in Detroit, but he's otherwise been held scoreless over nine outings this season. With only one outing all year yielding fewer than eight carries, Murray is in line for at least a moderate workload Week 13 in a road trip to Atlanta, especially considering his huge performance in the Mile High City.
