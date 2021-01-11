Murray (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Murray left his mark on the game before suffering the injury, rushing four times for nine yards and catching both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown. With the Saints nursing a comfortable fourth-quarter lead, there's little reason for the team to bring Murray back in. He'll look to heal up in time for the NFC divisional round next week.