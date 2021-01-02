Murray was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Murray and Dwayne Washington are considered high-risk close contacts to Alvin Kamara, who tested positive for the coronavirus, so all three running backs will sit out Week 17. Ty Montgomery should see a significant increase in reps versus Panthers. The Saints are also expected to promote running back Tony Jones from the practice squad, and Taysom Hill could see more tread as well. Murray will be available for the first round of playoffs as long as he continues to test negative.