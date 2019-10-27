Saints' Latavius Murray: In line to lead running game Sunday
Murray is expected to serve as the Saints' lead running back Sunday against the Cardinals with Alvin Kamara (ankle) not expected to play, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kamara is listed as questionable on the official injury report, but he's expected to be included among the Saints' seven inactives when the team releases its list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. His absence for a second straight contest should set up Murray for another healthy workload after the 29-year-old rumbled for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and added five receptions for 31 yards in the Week 7 win over the Bears. He played 83 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest, so there likely won't be much of an opportunity for backup Dwayne Washington to carve out fantasy utility behind Murray.
