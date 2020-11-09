Murray rushed 10 times for 39 yards and caught both of his targets for three yards in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Murray led the backfield in carries Sunday, though he wasn't able to get much going and totaled just 42 scoreless yards on the day. He remains involved in the offense as a change-of-pace back behind Alvin Kamara, though Murray's fantasy value is minimal if he's not finding the end zone.