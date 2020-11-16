Murray carried nine times for 57 yards during Sunday's 27-13 win over the 49ers.
Murray averaged a healthy 6.3 yards per carry as he came through with his second-best output of the season. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara managed just 15 yards on eight totes but managed a pair of short rushing touchdowns and another via the pass. Murray has received at least eight carries in eight of nine games this season and could take on a larger role if the team leans more on the running game in the event that Drew Brees (ribs) is forced to miss time. His next chance to step up will come Sunday against the Falcons.
