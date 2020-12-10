Murray (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Murray's output has been all over the place in three games with Taysom Hill helming the Saints offense. Overall, Murray tallied 36 rushes for 190 yards and two touchdowns to go with five catches for 38 yards. During that same stretch, Alvin Kamara compiled 42 touches for 194 yards from scrimmage and two scores. While they've roughly been in a timeshare, Murray's new injury could be the catalyst for Kamara to regain lead-back duties. Still, Murray has one more chance to prove the health of his knee ahead of the weekend.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Season-low output in victory•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Huge ground day in lopsided win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Posts 85 scrimmage yards•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Leads team in rushing•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Leads backfield in carries•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Season-low 31 yards•