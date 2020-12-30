Murray (quadricep) was limited in practice Wednesday.
According to Katherine Terrell of The Athletic, Murray wasn't present at the open portion of the session, but the veteran running back fit in reps at some point. On the season, Murray's touch count has wavered wildly, and now with an injury in tow he again is in danger of yielding most of the backfield reps to Alvin Kamara. Murray has two more chances to prove the health of his quad ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale at Carolina.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Nearly 100 yards in blowout win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Finds end zone in Week 15 loss•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals just seven yards in loss•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Cleared for trip to Philly•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Limited by knee injury•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Season-low output in victory•