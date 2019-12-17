Murray rushed nine times for 29 yards, adding two receptions for 20 yards in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

Murray followed up last week's 94-yard effort with a moderate output in Monday's blowout win. Despite the huge lead New Orleans mounted early, Murray saw just 11 total touches, ceding some cleanup work to Zach Line and Dwayne Washington. Murray's performances have been inconsistent when sharing the field with Alvin Kamara, and the former doesn't need to be started outside of deep leagues unless Kamara is sidelined.