Murray rushed 11 times for 47 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Murray saw just three fewer carries than Alvin Kamara and played his usual role as chain-mover and change-of-pace back, while getting stuffed on a goal-line carry in the process. Due to his lack of involvement in the passing game, Murray is a touchdown-dependent fantasy option who offers some flex appeal in the right matchup.