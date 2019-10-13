Murray rushed eight times for 44 yards and secured all three targets for 35 yards in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Murray was set for a potential lead-back role Sunday before Alvin Kamara was declared active despite his ankle injury, but Murray ended up seeing a solid workload anyhow. The veteran back also had a touchdown reception called back due to penalty, but he still finished with season highs in rushing and receiving yardage. Murray will look to help ease Kamara's workload again in Week 7 against the Bears, another game where he might see an uptick in touches with the Saints' starting back now also dealing with a knee issue suffered against Jacksonville.