Saints' Latavius Murray: Logs 11 touches in win
Murray rushed eight times for 44 yards and secured all three targets for 35 yards in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Murray was set for a potential lead-back role Sunday before Alvin Kamara was declared active despite his ankle injury, but Murray ended up seeing a solid workload anyhow. The veteran back also had a touchdown reception called back due to penalty, but he still finished with season highs in rushing and receiving yardage. Murray will look to help ease Kamara's workload again in Week 7 against the Bears, another game where he might see an uptick in touches with the Saints' starting back now also dealing with a knee issue suffered against Jacksonville.
