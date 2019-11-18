Saints' Latavius Murray: Logs 12 touches in win
Murray rushed 10 times for 27 yards, adding two receptions for five yards in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Murray saw just three fewer carries than Alvin Kamara, though he played second fiddle in total touches, as Kamara finished with a comfortable 23-12 advantage. Over the past two games, Kamara has touched the ball 35 times compared to Murray's 19, and it appears the former is locked into a backup role. He's a high-end handcuff but doesn't carry much weekly value with Kamara in the picture.
