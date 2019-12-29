Murray carried 17 times for 61 yards, adding a 14-yard reception in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

As expected, Murray had his way with the Panthers' poor run defense, managing 75 total yards on the day. He out-touched Alvin Kamara by a comfortable margin, though most of his work came with the game well in hand for New Orleans. Murray closes out his first year as a Saint with 872 total yards and six total touchdowns.