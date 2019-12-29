Saints' Latavius Murray: Logs 18 touches in rout of Panthers
Murray carried 17 times for 61 yards, adding a 14-yard reception in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
As expected, Murray had his way with the Panthers' poor run defense, managing 75 total yards on the day. He out-touched Alvin Kamara by a comfortable margin, though most of his work came with the game well in hand for New Orleans. Murray closes out his first year as a Saint with 872 total yards and six total touchdowns.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Struggles on nine touches•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Logs 11 touches in MNF win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Racks up 94 yards in loss•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals just two yards•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Breaks off 26-yard TD run•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Logs 12 touches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...