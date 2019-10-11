Murray didn't practice Friday due to personal reasons but doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Jacksonville, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara is tending to an ankle injury, which limited his practice reps Thursday before keeping him out entirely Friday. Kamara is listed as questionable for Week 6, and a decision on his status won't be made until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff. If Kamara is hindered or inactive, Murray is on hand to keep the ground game running. On the season, Murray has averaged 3.9 yards per carry and hauled in six of seven targets.