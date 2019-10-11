Saints' Latavius Murray: May experience increased role Sunday
Murray didn't practice Friday due to personal reasons but doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Jacksonville, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara is tending to an ankle injury, which limited his practice reps Thursday before keeping him out entirely Friday. Kamara is listed as questionable for Week 6, and a decision on his status won't be made until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff. If Kamara is hindered or inactive, Murray is on hand to keep the ground game running. On the season, Murray has averaged 3.9 yards per carry and hauled in six of seven targets.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals just 34 yards in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals five touches in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Non-factor in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Shut down on ground in loss•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Scores in Saints debut•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Bypasses injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6