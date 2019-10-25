Murray's teammate Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Murray took full advantage of Kamara's absence last week with a 27-119-2 rushing line and 5-31-0 receiving line in a 36-25 win over the Bears. It sounds like Kamara is headed for a game-time decision, potentially giving Murray another week in a three-down role. The Saints and Cardinals are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.