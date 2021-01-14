Murray (quad) didn't practice Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Murray and Taysom Hill (knee) both missing practice for a second straight day, Alvin Kamara may be tasked with an even larger portion of the rushing workload Sunday against the Buccaneers. Murray injured his quad in the Saints' wild-card win over Chicago, missing the entire fourth quarter after he pulled up limping at the end of a play in the third quarter.
