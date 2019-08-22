Saints' Latavius Murray: Misses practice Thursday
Murray (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Per the report, it's not clear why Murray was absent, but it's possible the running back is simply getting a veteran rest day. When healthy, Murray is in line to serve as a complementary option behind the Saints' top back, Alvin Kamara.
