Murray (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per the report, it's not clear why Murray was absent, but it's possible the running back is simply getting a veteran rest day. When healthy, Murray is in line to serve as a complementary option behind the Saints' top back, Alvin Kamara.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg

    QB Dynasty Rankings

    Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...

  • lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg

    TE Dynasty Rankings

    Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...

  • lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg

    RB Dynasty Rankings

    Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last...