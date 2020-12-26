Murray rushed 12 times for 72 yards and caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.

After three straight duds, Murray came alive on Christmas Day, racking up 96 total yards - his second-highest mark of the season. The performance should be taken with a grain of salt, as New Orleans racked up nearly 600 yards of total offense in the blowout victory. Murray gets another quality matchup with Carolina in Week 17, where he'll look to finish the regular season on a high note.