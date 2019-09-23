Murray rushed twice for two yards in the Saints' 33-27 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Murray was wholly uninvolved in the contest, marking two straight games of similar production. Since scoring a touchdown in Week 1 against the Texans, Murray has just seven carries for nine yards and one reception for 16 yards. Alvin Kamara -- who piled up 161 total yards on the day -- is the focal point of the offense, and Murray can be left on benches until further notice.