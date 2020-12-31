Murray (quadriceps) practiced in full Thursday.
One day removed from putting in a limited session due to a quad issue, Murray managed to log every practice rep Thursday. His snap and touch counts this season have largely depended on game script and need, with the latter ranging from five in Weeks 2 and 14 to a campaign-high 20 in Week 12 during Taysom Hill's second spot start for Drew Brees. Consequently, Murray is difficult to trust on a game-to-game basis.
