Murray carried 12 times for 58 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

As expected, Murray played clearly behind Alvin Kamara, though Murray has now logged at least 13 touches in two of the first three weeks of the season. He hasn't found his way to the end zone yet, but if he can continue to see double-digit touches, he Murray can be used as a deep-league flex.