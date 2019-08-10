Saints' Latavius Murray: Produces 36 scrimmage yards
Murray carried three times for 14 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 22 yards during Friday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Vikings.
Murray mixed in behind Alvin Kamara, averaging a healthy 6.0 yards per touch in limited action. Most notably he made an impact as a pass-catcher after he was expected to merely serve as an early-down option alongside his aforementioned backfield mate. Murray will still likely receive most of his touches as an inside runner, but at least he's showing the team he's capable of more at an early stage.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Returns to practice Saturday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Replacing Ingram in New Orleans•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Hopes to find starting job•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Picks up 28 yards in win•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Racks up 15 carries in blowout•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Gets three carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...