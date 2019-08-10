Murray carried three times for 14 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 22 yards during Friday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Murray mixed in behind Alvin Kamara, averaging a healthy 6.0 yards per touch in limited action. Most notably he made an impact as a pass-catcher after he was expected to merely serve as an early-down option alongside his aforementioned backfield mate. Murray will still likely receive most of his touches as an inside runner, but at least he's showing the team he's capable of more at an early stage.