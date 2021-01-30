Murray finished with 146 carries for 656 yards and four touchdowns and added 23 receptions for 176 yards and an additional score in his second season with the Saints.

Murray finished his second season with the Saints with the same number of carries as he had in 2019, though he was less involved as a receiver and ended the season with fewer scrimmage yards and one fewer touchdown. Playing second fiddle to Alvin Kamara, Murray still played solid football, going for 832 yards on 179 touches and flashing his upside in a big Week 12 where he went 19-124-2. Still under contract, he'll return to New Orleans in 2021, where he'll likely play the lesser half of a timeshare with Kamara, as he's already done for two seasons.