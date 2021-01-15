Murray (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Buccaneers after returning to a limited practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Back-to-back DNPs Wednesday and Thursday set the stage for Friday to be pivotal with regard to Murray's chances of suiting up this weekend. If available this weekend, Murray would be in line to work in a complementary role behind the team's lead back, Alvin Kamara.