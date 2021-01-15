Murray (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Buccaneers after returning to a limited practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Back-to-back DNPs Wednesday and Thursday set the stage for Friday to be pivotal with regard to Murray's chances of suiting up this weekend. If available this weekend, Murray would be in line to work in a complementary role behind the team's lead back, Alvin Kamara.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Misses another practice•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Sits out with quad injury•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Hurts thigh in wild-card round•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: In COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Stepping in for Kamara•