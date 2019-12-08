Saints' Latavius Murray: Racks up 94 yards in loss
Murray rushed seven times for 69 yards, adding two receptions for 25 yards in the Saints' 48-46 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Murray accounted for his most yards from scrimmage since Week 8 when he was still the starter. It was an encouraging performance after going for just two yards in Week 13, and he actually led the backfield in total yards, out-gaining Alvin Kamara 94-43 on eight fewer touches. Kamara is clearly the lead back right now, and Murray has logged just under eight touches per game across his last five contests. That kind of volume doesn't translate to a weekly fantasy starter, despite big games like this one that occasionally crop up.
