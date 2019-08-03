Murray (undisclosed) is back at practice Saturday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Murray missed most of this week due to an undisclosed absence, but it is a bit odd that there was no mention of an injury from the Saints camp. The veteran running back is expected to have a major impact in the offense after the departure of Mark Ingram, with both Murray and Alvin Kamara expected to split the majority of the offensive snaps.

