Saints' Latavius Murray: Returns to practice Saturday
Murray (undisclosed) is back at practice Saturday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Murray missed most of this week due to an undisclosed absence, but it is a bit odd that there was no mention of an injury from the Saints camp. The veteran running back is expected to have a major impact in the offense after the departure of Mark Ingram, with both Murray and Alvin Kamara expected to split the majority of the offensive snaps.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Replacing Ingram in New Orleans•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Hopes to find starting job•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Picks up 28 yards in win•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Racks up 15 carries in blowout•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Gets three carries•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Just four carries Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...