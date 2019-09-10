Saints' Latavius Murray: Scores in Saints debut
Murray rushed six times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-28 win over the Texans.
Murray also caught two of his three targets for a total of four yards, but his Saints debut was undoubtedly highlighted by his 30-yard touchdown scamper to begin the second quarter. For someone who had scored 20 of his 26 rushing touchdowns over the past three seasons from inside the 10-yard line, Murray's long-distance end-zone trip marked an unusual occurrence. As New Orleans' new big-bodied complement to superstar speedster Alvin Kamara in their accomplished running game, Murray's play Monday only enhances his outlook ahead of Week 2's matchup against the Rams.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Bypasses injury report•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Sits out preseason tilt•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Produces 36 scrimmage yards•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Returns to practice Saturday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Replacing Ingram in New Orleans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...