Murray rushed six times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-28 win over the Texans.

Murray also caught two of his three targets for a total of four yards, but his Saints debut was undoubtedly highlighted by his 30-yard touchdown scamper to begin the second quarter. For someone who had scored 20 of his 26 rushing touchdowns over the past three seasons from inside the 10-yard line, Murray's long-distance end-zone trip marked an unusual occurrence. As New Orleans' new big-bodied complement to superstar speedster Alvin Kamara in their accomplished running game, Murray's play Monday only enhances his outlook ahead of Week 2's matchup against the Rams.

