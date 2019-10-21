Murray carried 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Bears. He also caught five of six targets for 31 yards in the 36-25 win.

Making his first start of the season, Murray posted a new career-high in carries as he ground out 4.4 yards per tote against a strong Chicago defense. He scored short touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters while rounding out his monster effort with an effective showing as a pass-catcher. Starter Alvan Kamara has been dealing with multiple issues of late, and in light of Murray's performance, as well as the upcoming matchup against a poor Cardinals defense, he could be in line for another hefty workload next Sunday.