Saints' Latavius Murray: Scores twice in monster effort
Murray carried 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Bears. He also caught five of six targets for 31 yards in the 36-25 win.
Making his first start of the season, Murray posted a new career-high in carries as he ground out 4.4 yards per tote against a strong Chicago defense. He scored short touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters while rounding out his monster effort with an effective showing as a pass-catcher. Starter Alvan Kamara has been dealing with multiple issues of late, and in light of Murray's performance, as well as the upcoming matchup against a poor Cardinals defense, he could be in line for another hefty workload next Sunday.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Headed for busy afternoon•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Logs 11 touches in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: May experience increased role Sunday•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals just 34 yards in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Totals five touches in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Non-factor in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...