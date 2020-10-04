Murray rushed 14 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 35-29 win over Detroit.

Murray plowed in for a three-yard touchdown on third down to cut the Saints' deficit to 14-7 in the first quarter, and his six-yard rushing score in the third quarter made it 35-14 New Orleans. Alvin Kamara led the team with 19 carries and also found the end zone on the ground, but this game evidenced that there's plenty of room for Murray to produce value as the powerful between-the-tackles complement to Kamara's speed and elusiveness. Look for New Orleans to maintain its run-first approach in Week 5 against the Chargers, especially if top wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) still isn't ready to return from the injury he suffered in Week 1.