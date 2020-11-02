Murray carried eight times for 17 yards and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in the Saints' 26-23 OT win over the Bears on Sunday.
Murray's 31 yards were a season low, though his three receptions were a season high. His yardage totals have capped out at 83 yards on the year, and he'll likely have a difficult time getting much done against a stout Buccaneers defensive front in Week 9.
