Murray rushed five times for 17 yards and caught both of his targets for no gain in the Saints' 21-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Just a week after rumbling for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Murray was limited to seven touches and just 17 scoreless yards. Chasing his huge Week 12 proved to be fool's gold for fantasy managers, as Murray took a backseat to Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill in the ground game. Murray's yardage was his lowest of the season, and he'll be tough to trust when the Saints travel to Philadelphia in Week 14.