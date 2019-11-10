Murray carried five times for 12 yards, adding two receptions for seven yards in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Despite Sean Payton's assertion that Murray would stay involved on offense, he notched just seven touches in Sunday's loss. Surprisingly-negative game script certainly played a role in Murray's dud, but his usage is concerning, given his 62 combined touches over the past two weeks. To be fair, Murray out-carried Kamara five-to-four, but Kamara saw 10 targets and eight receptions to ultimately lead the backfield in total touches. Murray has a chance to bounce back next week in a favorable matchup with Tampa Bay.