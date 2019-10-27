Murray rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and secured nine of 12 targets for 55 yards and another score in the Saints' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

For the second straight game, Murray was exceptional in Alvin Kamara's (ankle/knee) stead, eclipsing the century mark on the ground and contributing plenty through the air as well. Murray scored his third rushing touchdown over the last two games with an eight-yard run in the second quarter, and he then went in from 15 yards out on a pass from Drew Brees with 5:25 remaining in the third period. Murray's receiving tally was also a season best, and his reception total was second only to that of Michael Thomas on the afternoon. Kamara likely will be ready to return Week 10 against the Falcons after the bye week, but Murray has certainly made a case for a consistent, workload even when both backs are healthy.