Saints' Latavius Murray: Shines as lead back again
Murray rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and secured nine of 12 targets for 55 yards and another score in the Saints' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
For the second straight game, Murray was exceptional in Alvin Kamara's (ankle/knee) stead, eclipsing the century mark on the ground and contributing plenty through the air as well. Murray scored his third rushing touchdown over the last two games with an eight-yard run in the second quarter, and he then went in from 15 yards out on a pass from Drew Brees with 5:25 remaining in the third period. Murray's receiving tally was also a season best, and his reception total was second only to that of Michael Thomas on the afternoon. Kamara likely will be ready to return Week 10 against the Falcons after the bye week, but Murray has certainly made a case for a consistent, workload even when both backs are healthy.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Starting again for Kamara•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: In line to lead running game Sunday•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: May get another start•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Scores twice in monster effort•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Headed for busy afternoon•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Logs 11 touches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...