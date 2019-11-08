Saints' Latavius Murray: Should stay involved
Coach Sean Payton hinted that Murray will retain a significant role even with Alvin Kamara now healthy, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports. "Week 1 [of] Alvin coming back. We'll be smart," said Payton. "And the good news is the way [Murray] played and the way Alvin's played, we feel like we're real good at that position.
Murray averaged just 4.8 carries and 1.4 targets per game through the first six weeks of the season, but he should see more work Sunday against Atlanta, with Kamara in his first game back from an ankle injury and the Saints heavily favored to win. Murray made an excellent case for continued involvement when Kamara missed Weeks 7 and 8, piling up 307 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. Kamara said he doesn't mind sharing some more work with Murray moving forward.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Shines as lead back again•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Starting again for Kamara•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: In line to lead running game Sunday•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: May get another start•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Scores twice in monster effort•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Headed for busy afternoon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...