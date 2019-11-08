Coach Sean Payton hinted that Murray will retain a significant role even with Alvin Kamara now healthy, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports. "Week 1 [of] Alvin coming back. We'll be smart," said Payton. "And the good news is the way [Murray] played and the way Alvin's played, we feel like we're real good at that position.

Murray averaged just 4.8 carries and 1.4 targets per game through the first six weeks of the season, but he should see more work Sunday against Atlanta, with Kamara in his first game back from an ankle injury and the Saints heavily favored to win. Murray made an excellent case for continued involvement when Kamara missed Weeks 7 and 8, piling up 307 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. Kamara said he doesn't mind sharing some more work with Murray moving forward.