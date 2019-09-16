Murray rushed five times for seven yards and brought in his only target for 16 yards in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Murray had gotten his Saints tenure off to a solid start in Week 1, averaging just over seven yards per carry on his six rushes versus the Texans on Monday night. That efficiency on the ground was nowhere to be found Sunday, however, with the Rams not having to worry about the threat of Drew Brees (hand) after his first-quarter exit turned into a game-long absence. That allowed them to hone in on the run more than usual, resulting in Murray's 16-yard reception qualifying as the highlight of his afternoon. The veteran back will look to put together a better performance versus the Seahawks in a Week 3 road battle.