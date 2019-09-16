Saints' Latavius Murray: Shut down on ground in loss
Murray rushed five times for seven yards and brought in his only target for 16 yards in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Murray had gotten his Saints tenure off to a solid start in Week 1, averaging just over seven yards per carry on his six rushes versus the Texans on Monday night. That efficiency on the ground was nowhere to be found Sunday, however, with the Rams not having to worry about the threat of Drew Brees (hand) after his first-quarter exit turned into a game-long absence. That allowed them to hone in on the run more than usual, resulting in Murray's 16-yard reception qualifying as the highlight of his afternoon. The veteran back will look to put together a better performance versus the Seahawks in a Week 3 road battle.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Scores in Saints debut•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Bypasses injury report•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Sits out preseason tilt•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Produces 36 scrimmage yards•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Returns to practice Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...