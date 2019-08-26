Saints' Latavius Murray: Sits out preseason tilt
Murray (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's preseason win over the Jets.
It remains to be seen what, if anything, is ailing Murray, but when healthy, he's in line to serve as a complementary option behind the Saints' top back, Alvin Kamara. It's a role that gives Murray modest fantasy utility out of the gate, but one that also puts him an injury away from relevance, given that Dwayne Washington and Jacquizz Rodgers aren't threats to his status as the team's No. 2 RB.
