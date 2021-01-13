Murray was held out of practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
During this past Sunday's wild-card victory against the Bears, Murray pulled up at the end of a five-yard catch in the third quarter and eventually was deemed questionable to return with a thigh injury. With a few days to evaluate his health, he's officially tending to a quad issue. Murray is good for at least a handful of touches per game -- his season low is five, done twice (Weeks 2 and 14) -- but those could be up for grabs if he's unable to get healthy in time for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.
