Saints' Latavius Murray: Starting again for Kamara
Murray will be the Saints' starting running back Sunday versus the Cardinals.
Handed another spot start while Alvin Kamara tends to ankle and knee injuries, Murray shouldn't have a problem handling most of the backfield reps for one more contest. The Saints also will get Drew Brees (thumb) back for the first time since Week 2, which may result in a run-based game plan to avoid putting the veteran QB in harm's way. On the heels of putting up 150 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs last Sunday at Chicago, Murray will look to keep it up against Arizona's 25th-ranked run defense.
More News
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: In line to lead running game Sunday•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: May get another start•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Scores twice in monster effort•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Headed for busy afternoon•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: Logs 11 touches in win•
-
Saints' Latavius Murray: May experience increased role Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...