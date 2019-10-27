Murray will be the Saints' starting running back Sunday versus the Cardinals.

Handed another spot start while Alvin Kamara tends to ankle and knee injuries, Murray shouldn't have a problem handling most of the backfield reps for one more contest. The Saints also will get Drew Brees (thumb) back for the first time since Week 2, which may result in a run-based game plan to avoid putting the veteran QB in harm's way. On the heels of putting up 150 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs last Sunday at Chicago, Murray will look to keep it up against Arizona's 25th-ranked run defense.

