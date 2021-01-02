Murray figures to take on a larger role Sunday against the Panthers, with teammate Alvin Kamara ineligible to play after testing positive for COVID-19, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.
Murray put up 307 total yards and four touchdowns in a two-week span the last time Kamara missed games, back in Weeks 7-8 of 2019. A repeat of that level of production may be too much to ask, but Murray at least figures to see a nice workload uptick relative to his 2020 average of 9.7 carries, 1.7 targets and 55.4 total yards per game. Carolina has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs, including 204 combined yards and a TD to Kamara and Murray in Week 7. Ty Montgomery and Dwayne Washington are the other running backs on the Saints' roster, while undrafted rookie Tony Jones resides on the practice squad.
